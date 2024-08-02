Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

