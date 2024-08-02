Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

