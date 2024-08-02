Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:PFS opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

