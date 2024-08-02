Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 4.2 %

PFS opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.