Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,563 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth $443,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,203,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

