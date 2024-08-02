Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 149 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.5 %

SKY opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

