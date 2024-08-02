Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 180 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 960.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,650,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $102.12 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

