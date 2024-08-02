Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,013 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2,728.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 620,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $36,761,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 15,718.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in KB Home by 204.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

