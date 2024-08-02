Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.43 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,996 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.31 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.