Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.49 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALSN opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

