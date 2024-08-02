Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $143.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

