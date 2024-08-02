Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.42 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Robert Half worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RHI opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

