Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $110.01 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

