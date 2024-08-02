Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,563 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $9,913,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.11.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

