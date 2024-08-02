Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,707 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $130.81 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.