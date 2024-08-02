Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,625 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $262.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average of $223.65. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

