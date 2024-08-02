Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,025 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

