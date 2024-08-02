Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,146 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

