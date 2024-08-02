Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

PSA stock traded up $7.19 on Friday, hitting $307.27. 296,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,210. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.73.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

