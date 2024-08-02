Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.
Public Storage Stock Up 2.9 %
PSA stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.88. The company had a trading volume of 358,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.73.
In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
