Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.9 %

PSA stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.88. The company had a trading volume of 358,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.73.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

