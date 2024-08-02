Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,852. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.