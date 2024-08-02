Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.
Public Storage Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,852. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.