PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Holdings Decreased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $4,711,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $161,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.