pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $159,663.33 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,510.45 or 0.05688681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 39,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 39,314.14069683. The last known price of pzETH is 3,708.34418271 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,121.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

