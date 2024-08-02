Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

