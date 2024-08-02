Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Lifted by Roth Capital

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

RBLX stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

