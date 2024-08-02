Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in TC Energy by 781.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 624,316 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 278,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 308,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

