Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut by Sidoti Csr

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research Stock Down 5.7 %

FORR opened at $19.03 on Friday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $363.66 million, a PE ratio of 634.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

