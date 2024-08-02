Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

