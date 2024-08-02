Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.64.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 105,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.