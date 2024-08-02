Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

