Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.53. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

