Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Increased by Analyst

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

