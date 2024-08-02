QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,821,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,999. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.