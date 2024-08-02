Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $267.00 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

