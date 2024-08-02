QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 2,980,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,473,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mccarthy Michael 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.