Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of QNRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,202. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

