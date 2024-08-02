Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $40.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $34.88. 458,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,712. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

