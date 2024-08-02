Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.6 %
RAVE stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
