Raymond James Begins Coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 230.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

BDTX stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

