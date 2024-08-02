Raymond James Comments on Capital Power Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.91.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.23. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

