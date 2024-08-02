Raymond James Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $242.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.86.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $274.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

