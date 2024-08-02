Raymond James Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

WSP Global Stock Down 2.5 %

WSP stock traded down C$5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$218.77. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$214.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

