Raymond James Weighs in on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APFree Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

