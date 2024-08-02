Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans GBX 2.88 Dividend

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reach Price Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.39) on Thursday. Reach has a one year low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.64. The company has a market capitalization of £344.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,508.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00), for a total value of £24,677.64 ($31,743.81). 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

