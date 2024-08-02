Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$6.93. 62,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,814. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.