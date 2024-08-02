Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

About Recon Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.