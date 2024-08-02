Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $12,880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after buying an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 179,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

