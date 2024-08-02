Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 64.80.

NYSE:RDDT traded down 4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,391. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 63.29.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

