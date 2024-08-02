Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $763.50

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 763.50 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.82), with a volume of 31942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.56).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 699.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 668.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

