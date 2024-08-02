Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW remained flat at $146.33 during trading on Thursday. 245,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

